Marvel at the Mighty Wurlitzer

Celebrate the historic return of the original 1925 Wurlitzer organ to the Lucas Theatre for the Arts at a special concert. As part of SCAD’s ongoing commitment to historic preservation across its university locations, including its 100-year commemoration of the Lucas Theatre, the original pipes have returned to again dazzle Savannah audiences with signature sounds after a meticulous, years-long restoration process.

Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.

Lucas Theatre for the Arts

32 Abercorn St.

During this special event, audience members will step back in time to the golden age of the Lucas Theatre. The concert includes live vaudeville performances, the premiere of a SCAD-produced silent film made in honor of the theater’s centennial celebration, and a magnificent “one-man orchestra” performance by renowned organist Ken Double.

Tickets for the event are free for SCAD Card holders, $10 for students, military, and seniors, and $15 for the general public. For more information, email scadtheaters@scad.edu.