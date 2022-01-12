Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association Welcome New Officers & Board Member

As a community organization, the King Association is governed by a board of directors selected by its members. We are pleased to share we have elected new offices. Several individuals were reelected as members of the Board. Their continued service on the board will help the association to change our community as we endeavor to continue working in Dr. King’s memory to eradicate injustice and to make our world a better place.

Our mission is to serve our fellow man and to ensure that Dr. King’s goal of eradicating poverty and injustice prevails.

We are delighted to welcome the following officers: Mrs. Deborah Adams, President; Mrs. Carrie R. Howard, Vice President; Judge LeRoy Burke III, Secretary; Mrs. Judee Jones, Financial Secretary; and Mrs. Grace Jones Miles, Treasurer. Mrs. LexAnn West was elected as a new board member. Members who were reelected are: Dr. Carol Williams Brown, Bishop Raphael Watson, Mrs. Rosabel P. Dixon. Mrs. Inez Jenkins was given Board Member Emeritus Status and Mrs. Carolyn S. Blackshear will become President Emeritus. Thank you to all who serve on the board, and we look forward to working together to advance the association’s mission.