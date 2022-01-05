Martin Luther King Jr. Association Announces 2022 Celebration Events

The M.L. King Association would like to announce this year’s 2022 Parade Marshalls. Mrs. Carolyn S. Blackshear and the Honorable Carl Gilliard. Both individuals are very active in the community. Mrs. Blackshear is the immediate past president of the M.L. King Association where she served for more than years, and she continues to serve. Rep. Gilliard is a State Representative for Georgia and has supported the community through his Feed the Hungry Program also for several years.

They will be presented to the public on January 15th at an abbreviated Honorees Reception on Saturday, January 15th at 2:00 p.m. the Venue is pending, notification will be given as soon as it is finalized. The Parade will be held on Mon- day, January 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Followed by our annual “We Are One Concert” at 2:00 PM, at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Troupe Square featuring Jacqueline Hamilton, Kim Polote, Huxsie Scott, and Cynthia Utterbach. All attendees must be fully vaccinated.

The association is also announcing in conjunction with J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care that there will be an opportunity for the community to get vaccinated or booster on January 17th. Setup will be located at the Tremont Temple Baptist

Church’s parking lot.

Due to the pandemic, many of our 12 annual events had to be put on hold however, we will continue to support the education of our children through our M. L King Memorial Scholarship and our Community Giveback Programs.

Our mission is to serve our fellow man and to ensure that Dr. King’s goal of eradicating poverty and injustice prevails. The Association is a 501(C )3 organization that has celebrated Dr. King’s birth for the past 42 years.