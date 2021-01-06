On Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 7:30 until 8:30 PM, the International African Arts Festival in conjunction with the National Association of Kawaida Organizations will hold their first virtual program of the new year entitled: Marcus Garvey Goes Home to Africa. The program will focus on efforts to have a statue of the Honorable Marcus Mosiah Garvey installed at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on August 17, 2021. August 17 of this year will mark the 134th birthday of Marcus Garvey.

The speakers for this initial launching of the program will include Dr. Julius Garvey, the youngest and only surviving son of Marcus Garvey; Ambassador

Yaw Davis, the founding director of the Pan African Technical Association, and; Nijel Lloyd Binns, the sculptor who has been commissioned to produce the statue that will be installed at the African Union later this year.

People can view this program by logging onto the IAAFestival website at: www.iaafestival.org. They can also call 917-309- 0728 or 718-789-3264 if they have any questions.

To donate to the project supporters can visit the website at: www.marcusgarveybronze.com