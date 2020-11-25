M.A.R.T.H.A., Inc. Foundation Presents The 2020 Precious Gems

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., Moving All Races To Higher Achievement, Incorporated (M.A.R.T.H.A.), the philanthropic fundraising arm of Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter, presented the 2019-2020 Precious Gems during a virtual celebration. The virtual experience entitled, Radiant Reflections; An Evening of Brilliance and Beauty was streamed live on the Chapter’s Facebook Page for public viewing. Ms. Kim Gusby, local WTOC News Reporter, was the Mistress of Ceremonies. The Precious Gems are Ma’Loni Branan, daughter of Ms. Lisa Sanders. Timia Bryant, daughter of Mr. Bryant and Ms. Wingster. Eva Clark, daughter of Mr. Moultire and Ms. Clark. Angel Cummings, daughter of Pastor Aaron Cummings and Lady Stephanie Cummings. Heaven Cummings, daughter of Pastor Aaron Cummings and Lady Stephanie Cummings. Samaya Davis, daughter of Ms. Kimedra Harrison. Zaria Dorsey, daughter of Ms. Kariesha Dorsey. Elyse Hall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hall. Makenly Hall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hall. Jalayia Hymon, daughter of Mr. Hymon and Ms. Washington. Le’Andria Jackson, daughter of Leisa Jackson. Amariah Jones, daughter of Mr. Pierre Jones Ms. Nikesha Bryant. Lyric Jones, great-granddaughter of Mr. Herman Allen and Mrs. Eudora Allen. Que’Narja Perkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perkins. Abigail Perry, daughter of Mr. Jamata Williams and Ms. Patricia Perry. Markayla Price, daughter of Mr. Calvin Price and Ms. Joann Green. Jalaiah Robinson, daughter of Mr. Jabari and Mrs. Malikah Robinson. Amira Sanders, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Otis and Timeka Sanders. Breeahna Spruill, daughter of Ms. Deletis Corouthers. Lorreall White, daughter of Mr. Joraun Latta and Tess Brown Latta. Keviyanna Winford, daughter of Ms. Charsette Winford.

In 1995 Johnye W. Gillans and Dorothy B. Wilson, dedicated members of Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Soriorty, Inc., sought to support and cultivate young women in the Savannah community. They created this unique mentoring program that initially targeted middle school girls in grades 6 and 7. The current iteration of the program seeks to engage upper elementary and middle school girls.

The 2019 -2020 Precious Gems participated in a slate of activities designed to encourage self-discovery and personal growth. They participated in the Martin Luther King Day Parade and MLK Day of Service Project at the Salvation Army. Fields trips included black history and visit to the Day Soul African

American History exhibit at the Savannah SCAD Museum of Art. In March, activities were moved to virtual platform due to the Pandemic, but that did stop the engagement with the young ladies. The Precious Gems were also fortunate to interact with Savannah author Mrs. Lashone L Grimes. They enjoyed discussing her book entitled More Than a Pretty Face. In June, the committee celebrated the Gems’ academic achievements. They shared their accomplishments and received a congratulatory card and gift card. Mrs. Sharon Savage-Watson served as Chairman and Mrs. Johnye Gillians and Dr. Dawnique Steel served as Co-Chairman.