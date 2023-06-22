Lyght Family Awarded 10 Athletic Scholarships

My wife, Brenda, asked several weeks ago if I had thought about the fact that there is an unusually high number of athletes in the Lyght family that received college athletic scholarships. I started writing a list of members of my family who had received athletic scholarships and realized that there were 10 members of our family who were awarded athletic scholarships, starting with my father, Rev. William Lyght, Sr. My family received athletic scholarships in 6 different sports including football, basketball, swimming, soccer, lacrosse and track. I realize that genetics, hard work, and exposure to athletics were prominent in the development of so many athletes in my family.

My father, Rev. Lyght, was the first in the family to receive an athletic scholarship to Morgan State College (now known as Morgan State University). As of now, four generations of Lyghts have received athletic scholarships. My father was the son of a slave. He graduated from Princess Anne Academy at age 26 and he was required to pay tuition because there were no free high schools for Blacks on the eastern shore of Maryland. He then graduated from Morgan State in 1930 at the age of 30 where he excelled as a guard on the football team for four years. He was later inducted in the Morgan State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1972. He went on to graduate from Drew Theological Seminary in 1933 at the age of 33 and served as a United Methodist minister for over 50 years.

When I went to Morgan State, I did not immediately have an athletic scholarship as I did not play basketball in high school. I played junior varsity basketball during my freshman year in college and made the varsity team in my sophomore year. I received an athletic scholarship in my junior year and became a starter on the varsity team. I served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. I also served as the police chief of Flint, MI and as an 8 major with the Savannah Police Department.

I am the father of three children, Trent, Cheryl and Todd. Trent is my oldest child and he participated in several sports programs in his early youth. He excelled in swimming and became a high-school All-American in 1977. He then received an athletic scholarship to Arizona State University and became the captain of the team in 1980. He also qualified for the Olympic Swim team trials in 1980. He excelled in the freestyle and the breaststroke. He received his MBA from Zavier University in Cincinnati, OH. Currently, Trent is a cybersecurity consultant.

Cheryl Lyght-Lamonica received an athletic scholarship to the University of Rochester and became an All-American swimmer, Division lll. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration. Cheryl was inducted into the University of Rochester Hall of Fame. Cheryl worked extremely hard to excel in the freestyle and the breaststroke. She received her master’s degree in business from Pace University. She is currently Assistant Vice President, Global Credit Review at State Street Bank in Boston, MA.

Todd Lyght received an athletic scholarship to the University of Notre Dame. He is a 2-time 1st team Consensus All-American. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He played on the Notre Dame football national championship team in 1988. He was the 5th pick in the first round of the 1991 NFL draft. He played cornerback on the winning 1999 Superbowl team with the St. Louis Rams and he was on the first team in the 1999 pro bowl. He became the assistant defensive back coach of the Philadelphia Eagles for 2 years and later became the defensive back coach of the Notre Dame football team for 5 years. He is currently a realtor with Agent Inc. and football coach at Villa Park High School in California.

My brother, Bishop Ernest Lyght, is the father of Eric and Erwyn, who both received athletic scholarships. Eric received an athletic scholarship to St. Anselm College in basketball and Erwyn received a football scholarship from the University of Maryland. Ernest was also a great athlete in high school but decided not to participate in athletics as he received an academic scholarship to Morgan State University.

Eric was a four-year starter for the basketball team and received his degree in finance. Currently, he is the Managing Director, Rinshawn Real Estate Group. Erwyn received his degree from the University of MD in kinesiology. He is currently a firefighter lll and an EMT.

Eric is the father of Corrine and Shawn Lyght. Corrine received an athletic scholarship to Lehigh University. Shawn received an athletic scholarship to the University of Notre Dame and will be an incoming freshman in the fall. Corrine is currently a junior and received her scholarship in soccer while Shawn received his scholarship in lacrosse. Corrine was a United Soccer Coaches All-American in 2018 and 2020 when she attended high school. She was also the New Jersey Girls Coaches Association (North Section ll) Player of the Year. At Lehigh, Corrine was selected as the Patriots League Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, she was on the first team All-League Academic team in 2022.

Shawn was a Lacrosse All-American in his junior and senior years. He was also selected by the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association as Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and First Team ALL State in 2022 and 2023.

Logan is the son of Todd, and he will attend the University of Houston in the fall. He earned his scholarship in track, specializing in the 110-meter-high hurdles. He is a 1st Team All-Star in California, 1st Team All Orange County Trinity League and is on the Top Ten Team Orange County Team in his junior year in high school. The track coach of the University of Houston is Carl Lewis, the Olympian Champion. In his senior year, Logan came in 2nd in the 110-meter-high hurdles event at the CIF-State Track and Field Championship.

All the Lyghts mentioned above graduated from college except Corrine, Shawn and Logan who are currently enrolled. I believe that the members of the Lyght family who received athletic scholarships inherited athletic genes from my father; however, there is no guarantee that one will be successful in athletics by inheriting such genes alone. Elite athletic performance comes from exposure to athletics, determination, and an optimal training and coaching environment. We worked and trained extremely hard in our individual sports and are truly thankful for our blessings in receiving athletic scholarships in our respective sports. The Lyght family has been truly blessed.

Bill Lyght

Major, SPD (RET)