Love my Library

“There’s nothing more empowering than a library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, libraries provide people of all ages the opportunity to pursue their dreams and passions.” ~ American Library Association

Start a new adventure. Go anywhere with your library card!

Apply for a library card online or in-person to access books, online resources, and passes to parks and museums around the state. Haven’t used your library account in a while? Stop by your library to renew your card this month.

And all public school students in Chatham and Effingham Counties have automatic access to free public library resources for virtual learning through the Student PLAY Program.