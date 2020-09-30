Local Women Assess The Top Issues In The November Election & Salute Justice Ginsburg

Communities of Savannah-Chatham County and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a virtual forum hosted by the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc.’s (HCFS) Signature Roundtable and Open Forum, and co-sponsored by B and B Demolition Contractors, Inc., Bobby L. “Sarge” Adams, President. The forum will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah, and is designed to delve into important issues facing our community that are inherent in the November Election.

It is being said that this is another “Year of the Woman.” The goal of the HCFS, in producing and hosting this Blue-Ribbon Panel of Women is to encourage, empower, inform, inspire, and provide a platform for women’s voices to be solicited, heard, understood, and valued.

The forum will feature a 9-person women’s panel of experts enhancing the HCFS’ recurring focus on “What’s at Stake in the November Election, With a Salute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” We are excited at the prospects for the collective, but individually crafted presentations by those with expertise and experiences to share with our audience, which spans the breadth and depth of the community.

The forum will also serve as a follow-up to the HCFS’ dynamic, 4-part series on “Converting Opportunity to Wealth in Our Community,” co-sponsored by the Carver State Bank on June 6, 2020; the Honorable Judge Tammy Stokes and Roy L. Jackson on July 4th; Bishop Willie Ferrell and James W. Riles, Riles & Associates Financial Services on August 1st and Diaspora Marketplace, Richard Shinhoster, and Johnson’s Florist & Balloon Co., Richard and Kertina Johnson, on September 5th.

Randolph L. Slay, HCFS President will preside. The Invocation and Grace will be brought by former HCFS Board Member, Cynthia Stewart, USAF (Ret.) and 20-year MMC cardiac ultrasound technician; veteran attorney Gwendolyn Fortson-Waring, a friend of the late Justice Ginsburg Family, will salute the women’s and civil rights icon. The panel will be moderated by consultant Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, and former Georgia State senator. Serving on the panel will be Linda Carter, Executive Secretary, Savannah Branch, NAACP; Sheree Darien, Founder and Executive Director, Second Chance Community Outreach, Inc., a Division of Second Chance CDFI Bank; Elbi Elm, Founder and CEO, The Culturist Union; Gwendolyn Fortson-Waring, attorney specializing in Employment and Labor Law; Honorable Dr. Tonia Howard Hall, District 8, Member of the Chatham County Public School System; Tanya Milton, Vice President, The Savannah Tribune and Commissioner Elect, 8th District County Commissioner; Cynthia Stewart, USAF (Ret.), former MMC hospital tech, and former HCFS Board Member; Honorable Helen L. Stone, veteran Chatham County Commissioner, District 1; and Anne Allen Westbrook, attorney specializing in Family Law, and advocate against gun violence and other issues.

Over the last seven months, due to shelter-inplace directives issued by the State of Georgia and the City of Savannah, the HCFS has not been able to serve up its usual, monthly breakfast and fellowship, but continues to invite families to prepare their own breakfast and tune in at 9:30 AM to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. According to Diana Harvey Johnson, a consultant to the HCFS, “through technology, and the support of many in our community, the HCFS has been successful in continuing its premiere and signature format for providing quality community education and issues forums.

Everyone is invited to tune in. The October 3rd production will mark the 7th time that we have utilized social media outreach, with participation ranging from 600-2,000 viewers. Your questions and comments will be welcomed. The HCFS provides our audience with a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community, as well as in making input into these discussions.” These forums solicit consensus and solutions and provide the public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue.

The HCFS’ Board of Directors is pleased to again welcome the public to participate in the HCFS’ community education and issues forum. For more information, please call 912- 927-8425, 912-233-0855 or E-mail: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net.