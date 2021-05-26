Local Talent Confirmed For Hungry Club Forum 2021 Annual Meeting & Events

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will host its 15th Annual Meeting and Community Service Appreciation Reception-Luncheon virtually, on Saturday June 5, 2021, at 11:30 AM, via Zoom Meeting streamed to Facebook Live, at www.Facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah.

The Board of Directors, under the leadership of President Bishop Dr. Willie Ferrell, Pastor, Royal Church of Christ, and the HCFS’ lead consultant Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications, is continuing to plan uplifting community engagement events in which everyone is invited to bring their families, friends and associates.

Local talent confirmed to participate include Hon. Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall, 8th District Chatham County School Board Representative. Savannah native Howard-Hall, will perform Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” A member of the HCFS Board of Directors, she is a graduate of Tompkins High School, Florida A&M University and Cambridge University. Dr. Howard-Hall rendered 32 years of service as an educator with the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. She is the Worship Leader – Judah Worship, for the Living Hope Community Fellowship, where Rev. Joyce C. Hall is Pastor. She and her husband Julius are involved in a range of community service.

Gloria Jean Mathis will present her original poetry “IN AMERICA I STAND.” Gloria is the daughter of the late Grover and Dora (Moore) Mathis of Sparks, Cook County, Georgia, in mid-south Georgia. Of her four sisters, she and her sister Patricia A., President, Pat Mathis Construction Company, decided to make Savannah their home, after they graduated from Savannah State University. In 2012, after retiring from employment in several capacities with the State of Georgia, Ms. Mathis revved up her community service to other areas, including a recent stint on the HCFS’ Board, and expanding her annual project of assembling and delivering Holiday Bags to the Homeless. She is a member of Connor’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Thomas J. Sills, Pastor, where among other duties, she heads the Ministry on Black History Month and Studies. Her hobbies are photography, writing poetry and short stories. More details of the program will be released as available.

The HCFS is pleased to invite the public to the June 5th community education and information programs at no cost. Thanks to the personal support of co-sponsors and members Hon. Van R. Johnson, II, Mayor, City of Savannah, Hon. John T. Wilcher, Sheriff of Chatham County and Mr. Bobby L. Adams, President, B and B Demolition, Inc.

The HCFS is a public forum for increasing the awareness of educational, community economic development and heritage preservation and cultural enrichment issues and other topics of importance to the growth and progress of the community, and for generating dialogue and the exchange of ideas and information. For more information, please call Julia Wright at 233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 927-8425.