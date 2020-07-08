Local Student Veniece T. Blount Receives National Honor

Sol C Johnson High School student recognized for superior academic achievement by The National Society of High School Scholars

By Savannah Tribune | on July 08, 2020

 
 

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Veniece T Blount from Savannah, GA, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated Outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.

“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Veniece has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Nobel. “Veniece is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Veniccc build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way – from high school to college to career – NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursuc thcir passions.

