Local Produced Film ‘MLK JR. BLVD’ Wins Davey Award From Academy Of Interactive & Visual Arts

Winners of the 17th Annual Davey Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. ‘MLK JR. BLVD’ wins Silver award honors at the Davey Awards for Film/Video-Entertainment for Non-Broadcast.

‘MLK JR. BLVD’, directed by Kareem McMichael and written by Chad Penchion, follows the life of a young artist and music lover, De’Andre, who is dealing with resentment and grief from the loss of his dad, a police officer killed in the line of duty. He resents that his father worked for a system he feels oppresses people and expresses his distrust for the system through art.

“It is an honor to have our film recognized with this award. We worked really hard on this project and wanted to tell a story that has been true and personal to people,” said Mc- Michael.

‘MLK JR. BLVD’ has been seen in over 15 film festivals and was a semi-finalist in the Los Angeles Cinefest, a finalist in the Southeast Regional Film Festival in Jacksonville, FL, and won ‘Best Student Film’ at the Charlotte Black Film Festival.

With over 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and from around the world, the Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide.

The Daveys are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.