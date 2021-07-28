Local Organizations Spotlight Disparities In Upcoming Redistricting Hearings

Savannah-area advocates and community groups are concerned that the Brunswick redistricting hearing leaves out community members from other parts of coastal Georgia, especially rapidly diversifying cities like Savannah. Last Monday, July 26th, Savannah residents caravanned to the Brunswick redistricting hearing.

“Our communities have been historically excluded from political and economic power and our electoral system has often served to concretize this fact. We are traveling to Brunswick to express our discontent with gerrymandered voting districts designed to concentrate the political power of a small elite class and call for districts that maximize popular democracy and accurately represent our communities,” stated Daniela Rodriguez, the Director of Migrant Equity Southeast.

Prior to leaving for Brunswick, advocates held a press conference at St. Philip Monumental AME Church featuring the following speakers: Reverend Dr. Bernard Clarke, Saint Philip Monumental AME Church, Evangelical Ministers Union President; Daniela Rodriguez, Director of Migrant Equity Southeast (MESE); Former Mayor Edna Jackson; Alicia Stallworth, Planned Parenthood GA State Director; and Representative Derek Mallow, HD 163 (virtually).

The conference streamed live on Facebook @MigrantEquitySouthEast.