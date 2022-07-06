Local Non-Profit Gives Mini-Grant

OneSeed Inc. awards a local mentoring group a five-hundred-dollar mini-grant to further its mission by serving youth in the Savannah community. The Seed Money Resources Mini-Grant awardee for the month of April is Mentors United, a nonprofit organization centered around bettering the lives of young Black boys.

Led by community servant, Tre Singleton, the Mentors United outreach program aids middle and high school boys in Chatham County by providing educational, social, recreational and leadership-building courses on weekday evenings. This program offers mentorship and engaging activities during the hours when mischief often takes place by and against young Black boys. Singleton and his team work diligently to ensure that program participants occupy their time away from school with meaningful projects that foster the growth of boys into young men.

Mentors United will use the Seed Money Resources Mini-Grant funds to expand its creative arts courses and support its Community Plan of Action Campaign. For more information about this organization and how to get involved, contact Tre Singleton at umaconsultant912@gmail.com.

OneSeed, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that provides monthly minigrants to other nonprofits. OneSeed realizes that funding, programming, board development, and exposure are major components that impact nonprofits. The Seed Money Resources Mini- Grant is funded through generous sponsors and donations from the community, sharing the vision and passion of OneSeed, Inc.

For more information about OneSeed, Inc., the Seed Money Resources Mini-Grant, or to donate to OneSeed’s cause, please visit www.oneseedinc.com.