Local Media Professional Wants To Make A Difference As A County Commissioner

Last Monday, March 2, 2020, Tanya Milton qualified to run for 5th District Chatham County Commissioner in the May 19th Primary Election. Milton is no stranger to the voters of Savannah. She is native of Savannah and the Vice President and Advertising Director of the Savannah Tribune.

“I am passionate about serving my community and have been involved for many years,” says Candidate Milton. She has served on the Metropolitan Planning Commission for the past 10 years, and served as Chairman (2016-2018). She serves with United Way of the Coastal Empire, Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah and Vice President of Savannah Jazz Association.

Her focus will be on accessible transportation, affordable housing, public safety, and development for Chatham County. “Serving on the Planning Commission has given me in depth knowledge of city and county government, land uses, zoning ordinances, and more.” says Candidate Milton.

Her professional experience and volunteer activities have allowed her to work with diverse cross-sections of our community and her long standing position with one of the oldest black newspapers in Savannah gives her a special relationship with the citizens of Savannah.

She plans to host several community meetings over the next few weeks to listen to the voters of her district.

For more information or to contact Milton, email tanyaforthe5th@gmail.com or phone (912) 658-2813..