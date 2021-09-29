Local Leaders Endorse Democrat Wade Herring For Georgia’s First District

Last week, community leaders from Chatham, Liberty, and Bryan County came to endorse Wade Herring for Congress. Of the 21 endorsers, below are quotes from Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson, Former Savannah City Manager Pat Monahan, and MLK Day Observance Association President Carolyn Blackshear.

“Our democracy is presently being threatened at the state and federal levels. Therefore, it is very important to have representatives at all levels who will fight to protect and preserve our fragile democracy. I am endorsing Wade Herring as a candidate for the U.S. Congress from the First Congressional District of Georgia. We need a member of Congress who will represent the interests of all the people of the First Congressional District of Georgia and fight to protect our democracy. Vote for Wade Herring.” Former Mayor Otis Johnson.

“As a long-time public administrator in Chatham County, I have intentionally avoided the politics of elections. I can’t think of a more fitting way to begin retirement than a change in course to endorse Wade Herring in his election as U.S. Representative for Georgia’s First Congressional District. I’ve seen Wade in action. As a lawyer, he always has displayed a keen sense of fairness. As Chairman of our church’s administrative board and in civic duties, he has proved his leadership. As a community advocate, he has helped countless charitable organizations. Wade possesses wide-ranging experience in leadership and as a community champion, knowledge of the issues that affect this region and a vision for an America who cares for all of her citizens. He listens, thinks critically and stays accountable. Please join me in supporting Wade.” Former City Manager Pat Monahan.

“I have known and worked with Wade Herring with local nonprofits for many years. He is an honest hard-working family man. For the past eight months, he has been on a listening campaign throughout the 1st District Please join me in working for the success of his campaign by supporting his candidacy.” MLK Day Observance Association President Carolyn Blackshear.

The list of local leaders currently endorsing Herring are:

Georgia State Representative Al Williams, Georgia State Representative Derek Mallow, Former Mayor of Savannah Otis Johnson, Former Mayor of Hinesville Jim Thomas, Former City of Savannah Manager Pat Monahan, City of Savannah Councilman Kurtis Purtee, City of Savannah Councilman Nick Palumbo, The Reverend Doctor Daniel Stevenson, Dr. Bertice Berry, Dr. Carolyn Douse, Dr. Billy Jamerson, Rena Patton, Sheldon Tenenbaum, Ann Crowder, Ken Boler, Bill Gillespie, Kenneth Sadler, Bill Daniel, and Carolyn Blackshear.

“I am honored and humbled that so many leaders within the 1st Congressional District stand with our message of Unity. We are bringing together people from all walks of life throughout this district. Together, we will make Georgia’s First District a place where everyone…our families, our children, and our children’s children are heard, supported, and included.” Herring said.

