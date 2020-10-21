Local Fourth Grader Co-Authors First Book

A local fourthgrade student at Jacob G. Smith Elementary School, Delaney Ann Myers, releases her first book, co-authored with her paternal grandmother, Annette Mc- Collough Myers of Fernandina Beach, FL.

Aimed at young to middle-school-aged children, Delaney’s Adventures with Friends encourages reading and the use of vocabulary words. The book includes a vocabulary list and an interactive ques- tionnaire designed to help young readers learn about themselves through adventures in and out of school.

Here’s what the author of several highly lauded books, Marsha Dean Phelts, says, “Delaney’s Adventures with Friends tells of a 10-year journey in the life of Delaney Ann Myers. The authors, Annette Myers and Delaney Ann Myers (grandmother and granddaughter), beautifully illustrate through stories and pictures Delaney’s memorable adventures with family, friends, and community. The list of ‘Questions to help you create your own Adventures’ will inspire and motivate young readers to hold on to their keepsakes and write and publish their own life experience stories. Myers & Myers are positive mentors and role models. This book rates a high five stars out of five stars!!” And Jane R Wood, author of five award-winning juvenile fiction books, says, “…a feel-good book describing a young girl’s account of growing up —rich with personal notes and photos showing a loving family, themed birthday celebrations, friendships, and a youthful outlook on life. As a former educator, I especially like the vocabulary words and discussion questions meant to engage school-aged readers.”

Published by Giro di Mondo Publishing of Fernandina Beach, FL, the book’s release date is October 25, 2020, during Delaney’s 10th birthday party celebration at Red Gate Farms Trail in Savannah.

The book will be available at local area bookstores, as well as in all online book outlets.

Delaney Ann Myers is the daughter of Dedria Roberts Myers and Donald Patrick Myers of Savannah. Annette M. Myers, a Fernandina Beach, Florida, native, is a two-time National Indie Excellence Award winner. Other books by Ms. Myers are The Shrinking Sands of an African American Beach – 1st and 2nd Editions, The Big Sand Dune and The Beach Lady, and PECK High School – Golden Years Remembered

Ms. Myers also is a retired educator and guidance counselor, a community activist, and a local historian.