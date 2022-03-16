Local Designer Danietté Making History With Savannah’s First Design House

SCAD Alumna Daniette A. Thomas, will make history April 3rd 2022, by opening Savannah’s First Design House. Located at 422 W. 43rd Street, the design house works by servicing men and women with custom design, styling, and creative direction services. It also doubles as an event venue, optimal for weddings, fashion shows, baby showers, networking, and more!

The grand opening will begin at 3 o’clock Sunday April 3rd. Guests should come not only to support, but to witness the ground breaking movements this tenacious woman and her staff are making. During the evening event they will cut the ribbon for this establishment, and launch a new ready to wear collection for the modern, on the go woman needing comfortable professional attire.

To help this event stand out, there is an array of colors the designer included on her invitations, ensuring that a tone is set for this very fashionable occasion! So come prepared for pictures!

At age 11, Danietté entered middle school, for the first time without the textile composite of a school uniform. When school shopping, she could never find the apparel she imagined shopping for, which led her to sketch. After finishing her school work, Danietté was happiest with printer paper and a sharp #2 pencil. The sketching was simply a way to keep a record of her ideas, but her professor asked her if she planned to make her designs. Laughing, Danietté claimed such a thing was impossible. Still, after hearing from that same professor, how she could get fabric and a sewing machine from a local fabric store, and how patterns were created for the different shapes needed for clothing, Danietté was amazed. By the end of the school day, Danietté knew she wanted to be a fashion designer!

By age 12, Danietté sought after the Savannah College of Art and Design. For years she was self-taught, but then hired a SCAD master’s student to give her lessons while in high school. Her experience at SCAD was one of the greatest of her life thus far. She was selected amongst her senior classmates to showcase her senior collection in the annual SCAD Fashion Show. Still, her collection was recognized at the private after-party by Andre Leon Talley, as the best in show.

Anyone seeking additional information should feel free to follow the business on social media {@designerdaniette ), and check out their posts for the most up to date information!