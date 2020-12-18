Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 19, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM and lasting until 12:00 Noon (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 W. Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastor Charles and Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts to families and children who attend, while supplies last.

Kingdom Life cares and believes the heart of this ministry is loving people and caring for our community, and we have a clearly defined mission. The Church must embrace and impact the community, and as servants of Christ, we are called to love and celebrate our City.

“Blessings on the Southside” is open to the public and will also include a Bible giveaway and drive-thru prayer for anyone who needs prayer. The event will be formatted as a drive-in give away with social distancing and safety precautions in place, as recommended by the CDC.

If you would like more information about this event, please call the Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship office at 912-921-5346 or email info@kingdomlifesav.org.