Local Church Partners… Kingdom Life Vaccination Clinic

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship has partnered with St. Joseph/ Candler Hospital and the Department of Health to host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 beginning at 9:00am and lasting until 4:00pm. The vaccination clinic will take place at 425 W. Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Pastor Charles and Yolanda Roberson understand that challenges the people within our community specifically the elderly have been faced with due to the pandemic. Pastor Charles and Yolanda feel it is their obligation to assist St. Joseph/Chandler Hospital and the Department of Health by providing their campus for vaccinations.

The Church has worked with St. Joseph’/ Candler Hospital to schedule approximately 200 appointments for vaccinations shots and the shots will be administered by the Department of Health. Media interviews will be done on the morning of 2/24/21 at 9am at the Church.

For more information call the church office at 912-921-5346.

Please keep in mind to wear your mask as we continue to social distance and take the necessary precautions as recommended by the CDC.