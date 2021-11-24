Local Boy Scouts To Host Annual Holiday Auction For Scoutreach Scholarships

The Boy Scouts of America Coastal Georgia Council is excited to host their annual Holiday Auction fundraising event. The funds raised at this auction will cover the membership fees, equipment and supplies for youth who are in the Scoutreach programs for low income, at-risk youth, and for other members from low income homes who need financial assistance in order to be in Scouting. They plan to auction off dozens of gift baskets, trips, gift certificates and other silent auction items. Tickets can be purchased at: scoutingevent.com/099-Auction

The auction will be held on Thursday, December 2nd at 6:00p at Palmetto Club at The Landings, 1 Cottonwood Road, Savannah. For more information about local Scouting, visit the Coastal Georgia Council website at www.coastalgeorgiabsa.org or facebook at @CoastalGeorgiaScouts.