LIVESTREAM — 5.28.2020 1PM ET — The impact of COVID-19 on Black Communities

Click here to jump to video on BlackPressUSA TV’s Youtube Page

Dr. Leigh-Ann Webb, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Virginia, will moderate a panel of four of the nation’s leading physicians. Together, they will answer your questions and provide factual information to help you stay safe and healthy during the pandemic.

PANELISTS INCLUDE: Dr. Cameron Webb, MD, JD (Internal Medicine), hospitalist, assistant professor of medicine and a director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.

Dr. Ebony Hilton, MD (Anesthesia/Critical Care), Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, University Of Virginia Medical Director, GoodStock Consulting, LLC.

Dr. Taison Bell, MD (Infectious Disease/Critical Care), Assistant Professor of Medicine in the divisions of Infectious Diseases and International Health and Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at University of Virginia.

Dr. Rochanda Mitchell, DO (Maternal Fetal Medicine/Obstetrics and Gynecology) , second year Maternal Fetal Medicine fellow at the University of Virginia and the current recipient of the Peyton T. Taylor Scholarship.