Linda Wilder Bryan To Announce Bid For Re-Election To City Council 3rd District With Community Appreciation Event

Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan will announce her bid for re-election as Savannah City Council 3rd District Alderwoman at a community appreciation event on Sunday, March 5 at 2PM. Hosted at the Pegasus Riding Academy, 2500 Tennessee Ave., residents of the 3rd District are invited to come out for a western themed celebration, complete with a DJ, dancing, and line-dancing lessons. Cowboy hats and boots are optional, but encouraged.

Linda Wilder Bryan was elected to serve in 2019 by community members who want a representative that works for the people, acting with integrity and dedication. Since being in office, Alderwoman Wilder Bryan has continued her lifelong legacy of public service, first as a police officer, then as the leader of a non-profit dedicated to lifting up those in the community who most needed a voice for social justice, and finally as a voice for 3rd District. While much has been accomplished in the last four years, Alderwoman Wilder Bryan believes, “there is still so much work to do for the community.”