Life Of Ida B. Wells & Her Anti-Lynching Crusade Comes To Life On Stage

The true story of Ida B. Wells, America’s most courageous African American female journalist and a founding member of the NAACP, comes to life in the play Ida B. ‘n the Lynching Tree by playwright Carolyn Nur Wistrand. The play will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 16 as a part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

“She has resurfaced as one of our gems of people in this world. Because of the political and social climate that we are in, I think that she’s become a very hot topic when we bring up her crusade for justice,” said Collective Face artistic director and director of the play David I.L. Poole. “This appeal to people about the horrors that are still happening to this day, to Black people and I think that she becomes a beacon of light in all of this.” Wells was born into enslavement in 1862, the play moves theatrically through four biographical pageants highlighting the 1892 Memphis Lynching’s of the People’s Grocery Store owners which resulted in the power of her pen bringing the horrors of mob violence into the national consciousness.

Tiffany Wright portrays elderly Ida who throughout the play tells recounts her life and reminisce on her early years. Wright, an actress, writer, and modern day activist in her own right is honored to be a part of this production and the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. “Just being able to play such a strong woman and such a strong black woman that was so ahead of her time is an honor. Ida was so vocal, so bold and fearless in a time where women were still finding their voice. She was a black woman not afraid to speak out against such controversial issues,” said Wright.

Prior to writing about lynchings, Wells wrote about her experience of being dragged off a train. In 1883, a train conductor with the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad ordered Wells to give up the seat she paid for in the first-class ladies’ car, and move to the smoking car, which was already crowded with other passengers.

Also, during this time Wells worked as a teacher and had started to write in publications under the pen name “Iola”. She wrote about the poor conditions and disparities in the black schools. Wells held strong political opinions and views on women’s rights.

Vanity Daniel portrays a young Ida B. Wells in the play and is exploring being fearless to bring Ida to life and her essence.

“You have to be fearless. You must show that you can do this, not only because you can, but because in a way I feel like I was chosen for this in quite a way. I feel obligated to just present that fearlessness with everything that I deal with, with my personal problems, everything that I deal with just being black, everything that I deal with being a female and the anger that I don’t get to express in my daily life, I get a chance to bring that to the stage, especially with one acting,” said Daniel.

The play is described as being in the genre of Hamilton. “I chose it because I was looking for a play that was historical, that was kind of hip and could be kind of hip because of the genre of Hamilton. I was looking for a play that spoke to me right now,” said Poole.

At the play there will be an area set up paying homage to the People’s Grocery Store by having vendors that are predominantly Black-owned businesses like Dope Coffee in Atlanta, Chef Mac and more with goods available for purchase.

In 2020, Ida B. Wells was awarded a Pulitzer Prize posthumously “For her outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.” In 2022 Ida B. Wells joined a distinguished list of women honored by Mattel with her own signature Barbie doll.

“What I’m able to take from Ida B. Wells is even if it’s going to ruffle some feathers and even if everybody won’t agree or may think your timing is poor or that you’re causing more dissension than unity, that speaking on the truth is never a bad thing. I want to use this role and continue to use my career to encourage people to use, in my case, use their art to speak their truth,” said Wright.

The play will be performed outside and is PG 13 because of some of the content in the play. This is an in-person event and masks are encouraged. Performances will take place at the Kennedy Outdoor Amphitheater at Savannah State University. Presented by Savannah State University’s Players by the Sea in collaboration with The Collective Face Theatre Ensemble.

The show opens on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. with a free show that is a part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. On Thursday, Feb. 17, The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. is doing a dinner theater fundraiser night. The show runs Feb. 18 – 20 as well. For more information on dates, times and to purchase tickets visit collectiveface.ludus.com/index.php.