Founded in 1949, the mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. We fund research to advocate lifesaving treatments. We provide free education, support and resources nationally and locally. w Are you, a family member or loved one living with a blood cancer diagnosis? Are you in need of financial assistance, emotional support or education? Call our Information Resource Center (IRC) at 800-955- 4572, Monday to Friday from 9AM to 9PM (EST) to speak with a specialist who can provide you with guidance through financial and social challenges and give accurate, up-to-date disease, treatment and support information.

By calling the IRC you can also be connected with our Clinical Trials Nurse Navigators who conduct comprehensive clinical trial searches and personally assist patients and caregivers throughout the entire clinical trial process. Here, you can also be connected with a registered dietitian with expertise in oncology nutrition for a free consultation by phone or email.

Perhaps you may like to speak with someone through our First Connection program. This is a peer support program where blood cancer patients and loved ones can speak to a trained volunteer who is going through a similar experience. We can match you based upon age, gender, diagnosis, treatment and other factors that we hope will create mutual understanding and ease of communication. You can call 800-955-4572 if you’d like to talk to someone to share experiences, ask questions and receive compassion and comfort offered by this wonderful program.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is here to help. 800-955-4572 | www.lls.org