Letter to The Editor

Dear Editor,

As we look to move forward and put the coronavirus pandemic behind us, we must ensure that all we have done in our recovery is not in vain.

As the Pastor of the First African Baptist Church, the oldest continuous Black church in North America, it is my mission to help serve “the least, the last, and the lost.” Our worshippers have long contributed to Savannah’s vibrant communities while living out that creed, helping to foster unity, goodwill, and support for our area’s most vulnerable.

During the pandemic, another group embraced this creed as well: our local healthcare workers. Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus, they worked night-and-day to ensure that Savannah’s communities were safe and healthy, providing critical care and health guidelines that protected many.

I appreciate how well the medical professionals at Memorial Health and our other local hospitals took care of the least, the last, and the lost. They have provided care and treatment for the indigent population of Savannah, both before and after the pandemic, and are now working to help get everyone vaccinated, regardless of their financial means or background.

I have no doubt that our healthcare workers will continue to prioritize the well-being of Savannah’s residents. However, it is now our turn to support them. If you have not been vaccinated, I urge you to please do so immediately. It is the right thing to do for your community and your future.

Sincerely,

Thurmond N. Tillman

First African Baptist Church