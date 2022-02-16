Let’s Jump! Concert To Bring An Evening Of Tap Dance And New Orleans Music To Savannah

Join New Orleans band The Jump Hounds and Savannah-based tap dance company Tap That Brass for a night of music and dance. Let’s Jump! will take place on February 24, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ben Tucker Theater at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, located at 201 Montgomery Street in Savannah.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Tap That Brass and its mission to promote and preserve the art of tap dance. Along with providing training and rehearsals at no charge, Tap That Brass teaches dancers music theory and how to communicate with musicians and accompany a band as a percussionist. There are 11 dancers rehearsing for Let’s Jump!.

“Tap That Brass is excited to partner with our friends The Jump Hounds for Let’s Jump!,” explains Nora Clark, President and Founder of Tap That Brass. “This concert will be held the week before Mardi Gras, and what better way to celebrate than with a night of dancing to incredible New Orleans jump swing.”

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students and can be purchased at tapthatbrass.org/ tickets. For the safety of all attendees, face masks must be worn at this event.