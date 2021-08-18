Lester’s Florist Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The 50th Anniversary Celebration of Lester’s Florists was held last Monday afternoon, August 9th 2021. Several community leaders, family and friends were in attendance for this special celebration including former Mayor Edna Jackson. Minister Barbara Pinckney Williams opened the celebration with prayer. Mayor Van Johnson presented the “Key to the City” to Lester Anthony as a longtime Savannah Business Leader. First Bryan Baptist Church held a beautiful reception after morning worship last Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Lester Anthony, a Savannah native is the 3rd child of ten children to the parents of James and Be- atrice Anthony. They are: James, Yvonne, Margie, Jeanette, Battiste, Catherine, Louise, Eleanor, and Leroy.

He is a 1971 graduate of Alfred Ely Beach High School. His gift as a musician began at an early age and it was with the help of Deacon Marvin Cobb of First Jerusalem Baptist Church that Lester was able to take his first music lesson. From this accomplishment, he wrote and accompanied his class in singing the class song of 1971.

Lester has served as a Minister of Music at his membership church, the Historic First Bryan Missionary Baptist Church for the past 46 years.

In addition to Lester being an awesome musician, he is a talented floral designer. In 1971, Mrs. Louise M. Jones believed in Lester and his talent gave him a start in his floral business and allowed him to start designing in her garage. Rev. Nathaniel Boles signed a loan for him in order for him to expand his business. He worked for 5 years out of Mrs. Jones garage until he was able to move into his first retail shop at 2226 Bull Street.

Lester recognized that in order for his business to continue to grow, he needed formal training and attended Floral Design School. He graduated from South Florida School of Floral Design in Lakeland, Florida, September 1972. In August 1985, he graduated with two degrees of Floral Design from Hixson School of Floral Design in Lakewood, Ohio and received his Masters of Floral Design in 1993 from Phil Rulloda School, Southern California.

As Lester’s Florist continued to gain recognition for excellent floral designs, he was able to build a half-million-dollar building on the corner of Bull and 37th Street in 1989, where Lester’s Florist is located today. Lester credits many people for helping him to reach his goals: his Godmother, Bessie Feeling; his oldest Aunt who worked with him at the florist, Georgia M. Gardner and his foster mom, Mary Matthews, who chauffeured him around Savannah giving him the opportunity to sell his arrangements door to door. He feels blessed to have so many Mothers, Sisters and Brothers that have supported him in this community and surrounding areas.

In 1985 and 1989, Lester, the only black designer, was among a team of the nation’s most notable designers that created the floral designs for two presidential inaugurations; President Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush consecutively.

In spite of all of his accomplishments, Lester remains a humble servant. He possesses a spirit of love and compassion for all. He is always willing to share and lend a helping hand wherever it’s needed. There are many in this city who can attest to this fact. More importantly, Lester Anthony truly believes in the first and second commandments: “Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, soul and mind” and the second is like unto it: “Love thy neighbor as thyself”.

Through the years, Lester has had a supportive family who have worked in the business along with many employees.

Lester’s Florist is located at 2100 Bull Street. Lester Anthony is a master floral designer who designs for all occasions while specializing in receptions, weddings, funerals, and home designs. He uses fresh, dried, or silk flowers, plants, balloons, dish gardens, fruit and candy baskets, and specialty baskets. During the holiday season, he decorates interiors and exteriors for homes and businesses. Call (912) 233-6066 for an appointment today!