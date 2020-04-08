Leopold’s Ice Cream Launches Giveaway for Free Pints of Ice Cream During COVID-19

Leopold’s Ice Cream, locally and family owned since 1919, is pleased to announce Scoops of Happiness, a daily ice cream giveaway on social media that invites locals in Savannah to nominate their friends and family for a chance to receive a free pint of their super-premium, homemade ice cream. This giveaway will continue through Tuesday, April 14.

As part of this local campaign, members of the Savannah community can nominate someone with whom they would like to share a little happiness during these difficult times by commenting on the daily Scoops of Happiness post on Facebook or Instagram.

At the end of each day, one entry will be randomly chosen to win two pints of ice cream: one for the nominee, and one for the person who made the nomination. Both winners will get to choose their favorite flavor based on availability. To encourage social distancing, each party will be contacted separately to discuss their pint pickup details.

“Ice cream makes people happy, it’s a wellknown fact,” said Stratton Leopold, owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream. “Right now, many in our community are isolated and feeling the effects of social distancing and the most important thing we can all do is share happiness. We started Scoops of Happiness because we want to give people in Savannah something to get excited about.”

In addition to launching this giveaway, Leopold’s Ice Cream has shifted their operations to reflect local and statewide safety guidelines issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both its Broughton St. and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport stores are now closed, but to-go orders of pre-packed 4-ounce cups, pints and ice cream sandwiches are available for pickup from the Leopold’s Creamery, located at 502 East 37th St. Customers can call 912- 234-4442 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go by the Creamery to place an order.

Leopold’s will also continue offering nationwide ice cream and merchandise shipping from their online shop. To learn more or to set up a delivery, visit the website at www.leopoldsicecream.com/ shop/.