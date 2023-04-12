Legendary Radio Programmer Announces Legacy Heritage Project

Retired Savannah State University radio station manager, Theron “Ike” Carter, has undertaken a multi-media music heritage and legacy project to help preserve the knowledge and stories he has shared with listening audiences for nearly three decades.

Mr. Carter, who also headed the Coastal Jazz Association for 10 years, has spent more time behind the mic as an interviewer than an interviewee. However, in January 2022, author-artist Aberjhani began recording weekly interviews with the music historian as the primary subject. The result so far, according to Aberjhani, has been an unrestricted narrative on the joys and pains of growing up to a soundtrack of different types of African-American music in Savannah during an overtly, racially oppressive time.

“Any number of historians have given us some vivid accounts of what it meant to survive Jim Crow Savannah,” said Aberjhani, “but the experiences Mr. Carter details defines Black life in the city as something framed by more than just racial politics. The racial realities of the times are acknowledged but so are the spiritual and creative dynamics that transcend those politically imposed boundaries.”

The video interviews represent a crucial step in a process estimated to take several more years to complete. A GoFundMe page (at gofund. me/7f16f250 ) launched April 4 to help raise funds for additional travel research, archive access, digital equipment, and daily operations. The launch date was planned as one way to observe Jazz Appreciation Month and the campaign runs until the end of June, which is African-American Music Month.

“Not every city is fortunate enough to have what I call a music griot like Ike Carter,” said Aberjhani. “The music heritage legacy project gives us an opportunity to share with the rest of the world, and generations to come, the amazing gifts he has bestowed upon Savannah so devotedly all these years.” From Bright Skylark LP Newsnotes