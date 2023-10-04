League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia to Host Mayoral Forum

By Savannah Tribune | on October 04, 2023

The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia (LWVCGA), with support from media partner WJCL and the Coastal Georgia Center, will host a forum for the candidates running for Mayor of the City of Savannah on Tuesday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. Candidates will be asked questions submitted by voters on key issues relevant to the city. Voters may submit questions questions to questions@ lwvcga.org. This event is free and open to the public, however, attendees are encouraged to register in advance at LWVCGA. org. Doors to The Coastal Georgia Center, 305 Fahm St., will open at 5:45 p.m.

The qualifying candidates running in the November 7 elections include:

• Ms. Tyrisha Davis

• Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter

• Mayor Van Johnson (Incumbent)

Shannon Royster, anchor with WJCL, will moderate.

A timekeeper, Hank Reed II, will ensure each candidate has equal opportunity to address the issues of interest to the audience.

The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia operates under strict guidelines as a non-partisan, non-profit, national organization. Please note that submission of a question does not guarantee that it will be asked during the forum. League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia to Host Mayoral Forum.

