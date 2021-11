Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society is planning its Annual Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, November 19. Members and friends are invited to feast on turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, and desserts with their LDSS family. The event will take place at ConneXion Church 5411 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA 31406. LDSS will provide turkey, ham, drinks, and paper goods. Please bring a side or dessert to share. RSVP to Candy at 912-663-8573.