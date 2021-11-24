Latasha Cutter-Blige Announces Book Release & Signing

Savannah native, Mrs. Latasha Cutter-Blige, will have a Book Signing at Kim’s Cafe’ located at 714 Dr. M. L. King, Jr. Blvd Savannah, Georgia 31401; Sunday December 5, 2021, from 4pm-6pm. Her book, based on her life, is titled: “I Don’t Look Like What I’ve Been Through.” Latasha is a mother of six and she has one grandson. She attended an array of Chatham County Public Schools and graduated from Alfred E. Beach High School as a teenage mother. In May 2001, at a Woman’s Conference, she gave her life to Christ and joined Christian New Life Deliverance Ministry. She married David A. Blige on February 20, 2003. and went on to continue her education, graduating as a Certified Medical Office Clerk from Savannah Technical College. As she progressed in life, she gave birth to her six beautiful children and she became a woman of many trades and hats receiving her Accounting Diploma, Business Administration Diploma, CDLs and she is a Licensed Life Insurance Agent for the State of Georgia. Latasha was also ordained as a Missionary and A Minister in the House of God by Apostle B. M. Dortch.

Lastaha wrote her book to show everyone that God is real and He’s a healer. After surviving attacks on her family, finances, marriage and personal health, Latasha desires to let others know that they can make it – even when doubt sets in and you feel as if you can’t go any further. This phenomenal author is a living example of who God is and what He can do. Latasha will be sharing her testimony in several Podcasts and print media, including ‘Tee Time With Tammy.’ Already on track to becoming an Amazon Best Seller, “I Don’t Look Like What I’ve Been Through.” is a must read! To learn more, please visit her website – www.latashacutter.com.