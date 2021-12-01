Kwanzaa: A Celebration Of Family & Community

The Beach Institute, located at 502 East Harris Street, will host Kwanzaa presentations on Sunday, December 5th at 5:00 PM and Saturday, December 11th at 4:00 PM. Celebrant and Master Storyteller, Lillian Grant-Baptiste will tell the magnificent story of Kwanzaa and will explore the origin, the true meaning and cultural and historical significance of this African American holiday.

Ms. Grant-Baptiste will also provide an explanation of the Nguzo Saba (The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa) and lead a discus- sion on how to embrace and use these principles to help facilitate the building and sustaining of stronger, more self-determined and unified families and communities. Lillian will also explain the seven symbols of Kwanzaa and demonstrate how to properly set up the Kwanzaa table. She will culminate the presentation with a Gullah folktale that demonstrates the spirit of Kwanzaa. This promises to be a highly informative and enlivened presentation.