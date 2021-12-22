Kwanzaa: A Celebration of African-American Family, Community & Culture (December 26 – January 1)

Come out and be a part of the Beach Institute’s Kwanzaa Celebration. Every night during Kwanzaa, December 26-January 1st, we will be discussing and celebrating the principles and practices of Kwanzaa. This promises to be an uplifting and celebratory time of community, jubilation, and joy!! The first night of Kwanzaa (Umoja-Unity), Sunday, December 26, the festivities will begin at 5:00 PM, every other night of Kwanzaa the events will begin at 5:30 PM We have an extraordinary line up of speakers and performers. This promises to be a proud, warm, and uplifting time of family, culture, and community! The Beach Institute is located at 502 Harris Street.

UMOJA: “UNITY” – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26 @ 5:00 PM

KUJICHAGULIA: “SELF-DETERMINATION” – MONDAY, DECEMBER 27 @ 5:30

UJIMAA: “COLLECTIVE WORK AND RESPONSIBILITY” – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28 @ 5:30

UJAMAA: “COOPERATIVE ECONOMICS” – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29 @ 5:30

NIA: “PURPOSE” – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30 @ 5:30

KUUMBAA: “CREATIVITY” – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31ST @5:30

IMANI: “FAITH” – SATURDAY, JANUARY 1ST @ 5:30