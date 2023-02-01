Kurtis Purtee Appointed to National League of Cities’ Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee

Kurtis Purtee, Alderman of Savannah, GA has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee. Alderman Purtee was elected to a oneyear term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on public safety issues, including law enforcement, municipal fire prevention, natural disaster preparedness, and homeland security. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

“I am honored to once again serve on this committee. I am excited to once again bring my 22 years of experience in public safety to the federal level to be able to recommend policy that will impact cities across the nation.” – Alderman Kurtis Purtee

As a member of NLC’s PSCP committee, Alderman Purtee will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration, and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Victoria

Woodards of Tacoma, Washington. “I am excited to have Alderman Purtee serve on the NLC PSCP committee and look forward to working with him to ensure every city, town and village in this nation has the resources they need to thrive.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Ras J. Baraka, Mayor, City of Newark, NJ; Vice Chair Rhonda Jerome, Council Member, City of North Charleston, SC; and Vice Chair Brian Kazy, Council Member, City of Cleveland, OH.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/ federal-advocacy-committees/.