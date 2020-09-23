Katey LeZotte Promoted To Director Of Client Services at RobMark

RobMark – Web • Advertising • PR has promoted Katey LeZotte to Director of Client Services.

“From day one, Katey has put her knowledge, experience and ‘can do’ attitude to work for our clients and for our team,” Lisa Markowitz Henderson, President of RobMark said.

As the agency’s Director of Client Services, LeZotte will work directly with clients to understand their goals and lead team members in developing solutions to help clients meet – and surpass – these goals. “I’m grateful to be a part of such a dedicated, hard-working team and to have the opportunity to continue doing what I love most,” LeZotte said.

Prior to her promotion, LeZotte was an Account Executive at Rob- Mark, serving a variety of clients in several business and industry sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail, and more. A native of Raleigh, NC, LeZotte graduated from East Carolina University with a B.S. degree in Communication with a concentration in Journalism and a minor in Spanish. After graduation, her work experience took her to several other cities, including New York City, Harrisonburg, VA and Charleston, SC, where she specialized in public relations. She also has extensive experience in social media and journalism and has previously worked with clients largely centered around the tourism and hospitality industries.