Karma Outland Named Superintendent’s Student Of The Month

Our featured Student of the Month for the month of August is a fifth grader at the School of Humanities at Juliette Low Elementary. She is described as “intelligent and a deep thinker with wonderful critical thinking skills”.

Last year while online due to the COVID19 pandemic, she continued to attend all her classes, including her Gifted Education Program class, and made high Honor Roll. Her attitude towards other students and teachers is excellent and she values learning! Outside of the classroom, this student competed in the Georgia Quiz bowl book competition. She will also participate in the Helen Ruffin competition this year.

She gives credit to her parents because they encourage her to succeed. We are proud to announce the Superintendent’s Student of the Month for August 2021 is Karma Outland! Congratulations to our student, her family, and the faculty and staff of School of Humanities at Juliette Low Elementary!