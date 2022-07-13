Justice Verda M. Colvin To Speak At St. Paul CME Church

Justice Verda M. Colvin will serve as the guest speaker at St. Paul CME Church as they recognize their 2022 graduates on June 24th at the 11:00 AM Worship Experience.

Justice Verda M. Colvin was appointed to the Supreme Court on July 20, 2021, by Gov. Brian Kemp. She is the first African American female appointed by a Republican governor to the state’s high court. Justice Colvin later ran in and won the special general election for Georgia Supreme Court on May 24, 2022.

Previously, she served on the Court of Appeals, having been appointed by Gov. Kemp in April 2020. Her time as judge also includes nearly six years as a Superior Court judge in the Macon Judicial Circuit, during which she served on the Council of Accountability Court Judges.

Justice Colvin discovered her love for trial work early in her career as an Assistant Solicitor in Athens Clarke County. From there, she went on to serve as Assistant General Counsel to Clark Atlanta University and then as Assistant District Attorney in Clayton County. Before becoming a judge, Justice Colvin was an Assistant United States Attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, where she prosecuted a wide range of offenses from drug trafficking to white-collar crime.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Justice Colvin attended Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in government and religion from Sweet Briar College in Virginia and her Juris doctorate from the University Of Georgia School Of Law.

Justice Colvin has served as an adjunct professor at Mercer School of Law and she is a member of First Baptist Church where she has previously served as a children’s Sunday school teacher and is currently on the Women’s Ministry Leadership Team. She is the proud mother of two children, Weston and Taylor, and the wife of Nathaniel Walker with whom she shares two other adult children, Nathan and Nathalie.

St. Paul CME Church is located at 1601 Barnard Street. The Rev. Dr. Da’Henri R. Thurmond, Sr., serves as Senior Pastor. For more information visit www.thepaulsavannah.org