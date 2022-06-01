Juneteenth 2022 Festival Promises Music & Meals

The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah present the cultural Juneteenth Music Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 10:00 a.m. in Wells Park (aka) 38th Street Park. The line-up for the Juneteenth motorcade parade will be at the old civic center at 9:00 a.m.

Our imminent & most gracious honorees are Big Boi from the Emmy award-winning rap group Outkast, NAACP, and the dove award-winning comedian, the late Mrs. Dorothy Johnson who coined the term “Dark & Lovely” & our Juneteenth scholar Ms. Neeali Muhammad!

The Juneteenth festival aims to celebrate, advocate, and showcase the extraordinary talent of African American people.

Among the highlights of the festival are our superlative performers: The band that graced the mayor’s inauguration – the melodic sound of the Tommy Stokes Band; the renowned jazz band – Mr. Teddy Adams; the award-winning gospel soloist, Mr. E. Larry McDuffie & the St. John Baptist male choir; the spiritual sound of solo acclaimed artists, Chosen and Lance Smith; the magnificent guitar soloist – Brother Balance; tap dancing by Tappy Feet; the Latino Heritage Dancers; drummers from the African Village; the acclaim conscious rapper – Raserch & much more.

The Juneteenth 2022 festival’s primary sponsor is the City of Savannah, co-sponsors are ILA local 1414, First African Baptist Church (FAB), Dr. Stacey Henderson, Toots for Books, and the station who believes in the community 94.1.

For further information, please call Mrs. Jackson at 912-412-4851, Mr. Simpson at 912-428- 5169, or Mr. Ivan at 912- 428-3335.

Our Juneteenth Menu: fried and grilled fish, fried and grilled chicken, red and yellow rice, summer vegetables & fruits, vegetarian sandwiches, fried Georgia shrimps and pizza for the kids. 520 Wings will give out free food to the first 250 people!!

Don’t meet us there – beat us there. This is one Juneteenth you don’t want to miss!!