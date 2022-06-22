Juneteenth 2022 Celebration Throughout Chatham County

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of all slaves in the United States. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, the slaves in Texas did not receive the news until June of 1865. On June 17th, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Multiple events were held in honor of Juneteenth around the city and throughout Chatham County. The Savannah Art Museum hosted its second Juneteenth celebration, and the theme of this year’s celebration was Sankofa. Sankofa is a Ghanian concept that means honoring the past while celebrating the future.

The Savannah African Art Museum show- cased the art of black artists. The paintings and artwork were stunning, and many depicted the plight of African Americans throughout history. William Kwamena Poh had a large inventory of paintings showcased at the Savannah Art Museum’s Juneteenth celebration. There was a diaspora marketplace where Black-owned businesses were selling their products. Vendors were selling handmade African jewelry and African clothing for men and women. They also sold small African sculptures of African Kings and Queens. Savannah Natural Soap, a black owned African soap business, featured new products to care for skin and hair.

The African American Health Information and Resource Center, Live Oak Genealogy and History, and voter registration are community resources that were featured at the Savannah African Art Museum.

The Deep Slam artists performed spoken word for the crowd.

The poet called ‘The Intellect’ delivered a heartfelt poem called Community about people of all colors coming together to make a great community. A short Zumba class was held after the poetry session for all the people in attendance as well.

The 12th Juneteenth free family day at the Jepson Center had a full slate of activities for the family. The Libation Ceremony was held at the entrance of the Jepson Center. African Spirit drumming gave it a true African feel to the area while there was storytelling by Jamal Toure. He depicted the true history of African Americans in Savannah and Tybee Island that cannot be found in high school textbooks.

After the storytelling, the Kwanza Collective 365 had an amazing dance performance that left the crowd in awe. There was then a captivating musical performance by Bailey Sounding Angels of Joy from the United House of Prayer.

The museum had hands-on activities that the whole family could partake in such as Gullah/Geechie basket weaving with Gregory Grant, and doll making with Theresa Martin. Towards the end of the celebration, the families went on a Curator’s tour of The Art of William O. Golding exhibition.

The Juneteenth Celebration Festival at Daffin Park was a two-day event that was filled with black-owned vendors including African waist beads, to woven hats and baskets. Eccentric Studio 1 Art Gallery sold African clothing and jewelry, Rhootman beverages, Rea Reid Designs, Journey of Earth and Simply Treasured were some of the featured vendors at the Juneteenth celebration in Daffin Park.

To add to the fun at the Daffin Park celebration, Professor Beam provided the park with family-friendly music. The Backyard Grill food truck was in attendance to make sure everyone was fed. The festival included bounce houses, water slides, face paintings and a scavenger hunt for the kids in attendance.

The community had a vast number of events to attend in Savannah and the surrounding areas for a Juneteenth celebration. All the events were focused on remembering the true meaning of Juneteenth and celebrating how far African Americans have come.

Pooler held their first Juneteenth Celebration at Tanger Outlet while Garden City celebrated at the Garden City Stadium.