June is National Homeownership Month, which celebrates the value that owning a home brings to families, communities, and neighborhoods across America. By becoming a homeowner, people get a step closer to the American dream. This month also shares the joys of being a homeowner, which can encourage others to achieve the same thing. To celebrate National Homeownership Month, Habitat Savannah offered two special events. On Thursday, June 24th, 2021 Habitat for Humanity held a Groundbreaking Ceremony 144 Darling Street, Savannah, to break ground for three future Habitat Homeowners

This event was free and open to the public.

Habitat for Humanity also held a Mortgage Burning Ceremony on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401 Several Habitat homeowners said goodbye to their monthly mortgage payments! This event was also free and open to the public. Congratulations to those homeowners!