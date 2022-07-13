July & August Teen Vaccine Clinics For 11th Grade Required Meningitis Booster Shot

The Chatham County Health Department will hold several meningitis vaccination clinics for teens in July and August to help local students get up to date on required school vaccines. This fall, all Georgia students going into 11th grade who are at least 16 years of age must receive a booster shot to protect against meningitis.

“This new booster shot requirement became effective last summer,” said Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager Dr. Sierra Peebles, “but this school year will be the first time the requirement is strictly enforced. We want to make this easy and convenient for families, so we’ve scheduled several special clinics for teens who need this booster.”

Six vaccination events for teens will be held at the Eisenhower Clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive on the following dates and times:

July 14 and July 21 from 3-6 PM August 4, 11, 18, and 25

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at coastalhealthdistrict.org/teenclinic or by calling the Chatham County Health Department at 912-356-2441. A parent or guardian must accompany the child to the appointment. Most insurance will be accepted, and a nominal administration fee will be charged for those without insurance.

The meningococcal booster shot helps prevent meningococcal disease, a bacterial infection that is very serious and can be deadly in a matter of hours. Meningitis is a swelling of the brain and spinal cord that can result in brain damage, hearing loss, or worse. Disease levels increase in adolescence starting around age 11, and peak around age 19. Georgia students already receive a meningococcal vaccination before entering 7th grade, and this new booster will provide added protection during these peak years of risk.