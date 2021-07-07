Julius Hall Announces His Candidacy For Mayor Of Port Wentworth, Georgia

On Friday, June 11th, 2021 Julius Hall announced his candidacy for Mayor of Port Wentworth, Georgia, on the steps of City Hall.

A citizen of Port Wentworth, Georgia, Julius Hall has thrown his hat into the ring, not to become a politician, but to become a servant leader for the people and City of Port Wentworth, Georgia.

Hall shared his vision for building a better Port Wentworth The announcement was followed with a meet and greet reception at the Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse.

Julius Hall is the founder and Principal of ATR Media and a Sr. Consultant with ATR Consulting. Hall is married to Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall, who currently serves as the 8th District SCCPS School Board Representative.

When asked why he wants to be Mayor, Hall responded, “I look forward to working with all of my neighbors, to strengthen communities, increase government support, revitalize downtown and boost our growth. Together, we will build a better Port Wentworth!”