Judiciary Committee Votes To Advance Judge Ketanji Jackson To Full Floor Vote

On Monday, April 4th, 2022, Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) issued the following statement after the Senate Judiciary committee voted to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Nomination to a full floor vote in the U.S. Senate to serve as the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

“I commend the U. S. Senate Judiciary Committee for acting swiftly on Judge Jackson’s confirmation process. Now that Judge Jackson is voted out of committee, she is one step closer to being the first Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. This historic moment brings her one step closer to realizing the promise of our nation; one step closer to having a legal system and federal government that reflects our nation’s full diversity; one step closer to a reality where little Black girls will see themselves on the highest court in the land. Simply put, we are one step closer to making herstory! “As a Black woman, I could not be more proud and thankful to see how Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson persevered through this confirmation process. Her grace, confidence and mastery of the law demonstrated that she is more than qualified to serve on this nation’s highest court. I, along with millions of Black women and our allies will continue to have her back as she is set to make history this week by becoming the first Black woman to serve on the U. S. Supreme Court. Further, today, as we observe the 54th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination, this vote is a part of the culmination of Dr. King’s legacy fighting for justice for all people in our nation.” Advisory: In the lead-up to Judge Jackson’s final confirmation, The Black Women’s Roundtable will continue its series of activations, digital engagements and advocacy under the banner of our Black Women & Allies Coalition. For the list of events and advocacy taking place that began April 4th and will continue through April 8th to support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation, please refer to the flier on The Savannah Tribune’s website (bit. ly/3KeZSrd) and social media outlets – Twitter (https:// bit.ly/3x6i9U3), Facebook (bit.ly/3j86BaA), Instagram (bit.ly/3j- 3BlJY).