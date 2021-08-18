Judge Tammy Stokes Announces Her Candidacy For Chatham County Superior Court Judge

Surrounded by family, friends, and a large crowd of supporters, Chatham County Recorder’s Court Chief Judge Tammy Stokes announced her Candidacy for Chatham County Superior Court Judge at the Beach Institute this morning at The Beach Institute for African American Culture. This election will be on the General Election Ballot on November 8, 2022, with the General Primary on May 24, 2022

Tammy Stokes is a Savannah native, and “triple dog”, having graduated from Beach High School, The University of Georgia (‘83), with the distinction of being a member of the largest graduating class of African-Americans from the Law School at the University of Georgia (87). Judge Stokes practiced law both within government agencies and in private practice for 16 years before being appointed Judge of Recorder’s Court by the City of Savannah in 2004, becoming the first Black Female Judge in Chatham County, and is currently one of three Judges presiding in Chatham County’s Recorders Court. She has served as Chief Judge since 2012.

Tammy Stokes has dedicated her life to serving as an attorney, judge, wife, involved community member, and primary caregiver to both parents.

Judge Stokes and her husband, retired Savannah State University Professor, Larry Stokes, live in Savannah.

In making her announcement as a candidate for Judge of the Superior Court of Chatham County, Judge Stokes said:

“Each of us deserves a just legal system and Judges who are committed to fairly administering the rule of law. Who you elect as a Superior Court Judge matters.

Our Superior Court system touches the everyday lives of each of us. Every citizen of Chatham County deserves respect and dignity when they navigate the court system. Every parent, child, teacher, small business owner, plaintiff, and defendant deserves to be heard. I am proud to say that I want justice for all communities and citizens in Chatham County. You can ask for no more, and I can deliver no less.

I believe the whole of my life experience has led me to today’s announcement. Today, I formally announce my candidacy for Superior Court Judge in 2022. With your help, I seek to continue my service to the citizens of Chatham County as a Superior Court Judge.

Please join me on this journey. I cannot do this without you! I ask for your support and vote in the May 2022 General Primary, and the November General Election.

Together, We Will Win.”

For more information, visit www.tammystokesforsuperiorcourtjudge.com. Tammy Stokes for Superior Court Judge.

Charles “Bo” Bowen, Campaign Chairman: (912) 713-7104.