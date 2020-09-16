Judge Roxanne Formey Sworn In As New Juvenile Court Judge

On Monday, August 31, 2020, a chapter closed for Judge LeRoy Burke, III as he retired from the Chatham County Juvenile Court. At the same time, a new chapter began as the new Juvenile Court Judge Roxanne Formey was sworn in.

Judge Formey previously serviced as Judge/ Court Administrator and Clerk of Court for the Magistrate Court of Chatham County while serving as pro tem judge for the Juvenile Court of Chatham County. In 2020, she was selected as Juvenile Court Judge in the Juvenile Court of Chatham County. Judge Formey continues to volunteer with organizations dedicated to community development and human rights.