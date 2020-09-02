Judge Leroy Burke Retires

Presiding Judge LeRoy Burke, III retired on August 31, 2020 from the Chatham County Juvenile Court after serving 16 years on the bench. Previously, Judge Burke sat as a City of Savannah Recorder’s Court Judge for 11 years. Judge Burke has been an asset to the Chatham County community. His passion for the youth of Chatham Count is evident. He often says that one of his main goals was to keep the youth of our county from reaching the point of having to appear before him in court. Judge Burke will be missed by his Chatham County Juvenile Court family; but as a custom of the court when someone leaves, they wish for him “Happy Trails.”