Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Fair-Minded Jurist Committed To Civil Rights & Justice

Monday, March 21, 2022: A Historical Day to be Remembered

On the morning of the Senate Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law released a report evaluating the judge with a recommendation for confirmation. The organization said the report reflects a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record on civil rights issues of importance to the Lawyers’ Committee’s mission. The report revealed that Judge Jackson “possesses not only the exceptional competence necessary to serve on the Court, but also that she approaches legal questions with a profound respect for the importance of protecting the civil rights afforded by the Constitution and the nation’s civil rights laws.”

For these reasons, the organization proclaimed that it unequivocally supports the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States. “Judge Jackson is a highly skilled and meticulous jurist who will bring a welcome perspective to the high court as the first Justice with experience as a public defender, and the first since Justice Thurgood Marshall to bring significant criminal defense experience to the Court,” Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said in a news release. “Just as Justice Marshall broke barriers as the first Black justice, Judge Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court when she is confirmed.

The report is accompanied by a letter of support signed by over 100 members of the Lawyers’ Committee’s national advisory Board and its Executive Committee – all among the nation’s leading attorneys in the private bar, corporate and nonprofit leadership, and the legal academy.

If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman Justice to serve on the Supreme Court in the Court’s 232-year history, marking a tremendous moment for the Court and our nation.

Recognizing the Supreme Court’s critical role in civil rights enforcement and the central role that the Court plays in American democracy, the Lawyers’ Committee said it had long reviewed the record of nominees to the Court to determine if they demonstrate views that are consistent with the core civil rights principles for which the organization has advocated.

Like prior Lawyers’ Committee reports on Supreme Court nominees, the report on Judge Jackson is based on the nominee’s full record – including opinions she authored or joined while serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, her tenure on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, testimony during her three prior confirmation hearings, and her work and writings as a private attorney and a federal public defender.