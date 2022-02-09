Journey Through African-American Musical History at BAM!

SCAD is celebrating Black History Month with a concert spotlighting the rich musical traditions and innovation of African American music artists.

The Black Artists in Music concert is Wednesday, February 16th at 7 p.m. at the Lucas Theater. TIckets are $20 and are available online and at the Savannah Box Office on Broughton Street.

The audience will join a cavalcade of talented performers at the historic Lucas Theatre for an intimate performance of hit songs by Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Ste vie Wonder, Beyonce, John Legend, and more.

From R&B and soul to jazz and spoken word, the evening’s program illustrates how Black music artists have been the driving force behind much of American cultural history. Performers include: • Broadway’s Isaiah Johnson who starred in Hamilton and Color Purple – and is also a SCAD performing arts professor • American Idol Winner Candice Glover – a current SCAD dramatic writing student • Members of SCAD’s elite performance ensemble the Honeybees • SCAD alumnus George Lovett – a Showtime at the Apollo winner • Other special guests