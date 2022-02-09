Journey Through African-American Musical History at BAM!

Celebrating Black Artists in Music concert

By Savannah Tribune | on February 09, 2022

SCAD is celebrating Black History Month with a concert spotlighting the rich musical traditions and innovation of African American music artists.

The Black Artists in Music concert is Wednesday, February 16th at 7 p.m. at the Lucas Theater. TIckets are $20 and are available online and at the Savannah Box Office on Broughton Street.

The audience will join a cavalcade of talented performers at the historic Lucas Theatre for an intimate performance of hit songs by Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Ste vie Wonder, Beyonce, John Legend, and more.

From R&B and soul to jazz and spoken word, the evening’s program illustrates how Black music artists have been the driving force behind much of American cultural history. Performers include: • Broadway’s Isaiah Johnson who starred in Hamilton and Color Purple – and is also a SCAD performing arts professor • American Idol Winner Candice Glover – a current SCAD dramatic writing student • Members of SCAD’s elite performance ensemble the Honeybees • SCAD alumnus George Lovett – a Showtime at the Apollo winner • Other special guests

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Artist Reception Opening To Be Held At Savannah Art Gallery
Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc.’s 2022 Hybrid Love Walk
Journey Through African-American Musical History at BAM!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.