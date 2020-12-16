Journey of a Successful Dreamer Book Signing

Scribe Tree Publishing is hosting a book signing event for Savannah, GA native, Miller Bargeron, Jr., author of Journey of a Successful Dreamer, on December 19, 2020. The event will be held at the Whitfield Center, 106 East 37 Street, Savannah, GA 31401, at 6:00 p.m.

Released on November 23, 2020, Journey of a Successful Dreamer is an inspiring and insightful book that reveals a process for accomplishing your dreams and fulfilling your purpose in life. This life-changing book is the perfect catalyst to launch an aspiring dreamer into his or her destiny.

Mr. Vantrel Mainor, President of Mainor Global, stated, “Miller Bargeron both powerfully and eloquently articulated the necessary approaches for walking out the Journey of a Successful Dreamer. You will be extremely encouraged and inspired to continue to pursue your dream.”

Miller Bargeron, Jr. stated, “Journey of a Successful Dreamer is a process that is inspired by the life of Joseph, a Successful Dreamer, as documented in the book of Genesis. It is a process that has helped me become successful in many endeavors throughout my life, such as filmmaking.”

Journey of a Successful Dreamer has an accompanying journal that walks the reader through the three stages every individual must complete to become successful in any endeavor. The book and journal can be purchased in paperback and e-book formats. They are available at various online retailers such as: Amazon, Barnes & Nobel, and Books- A-Million. Autographed copies are available at www.millerbargeron.com.

For more information, send an email to info@millerbargeron.com.